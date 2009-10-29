Grigol Vashadze finished visit to Azerbaijan

2009-09-15 18:06

Grigol Vashadze,the Foreign Minister of Georgia, today finished his 2-day working visit to Azerbaijan.

On 14 September Vashadze held a tête-à-tête meeting with his Azerbaijanian counterpart, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, after which the delegations of the two countries held a more expanded meeting. In the course the talks the sides noted with satisfaction a dynamic development of relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan. Discussions were focused on a wide range of issues of bilateral and regional interest - the Foreign Ministry of Georgia.

Following the negotiations held at the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, the Georgian Foreign Minister was received by Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

After the meeting with the Azerbaijanian President, the Georgian delegation visited the Alley of Honorable Burial where Foreign Minister Grigol Vashadze laid a wreath upon the grave of the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev.