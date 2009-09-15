Tsotne Gamsakhurdia went on hunger strike

2009-10-29 18:57

Tsotne Gamsakhurdia, the son of the late first President of Georgia, went on hunger strike,after was charged, said Keti Bekauri, his attorney -GHN.

Today he was charged of illegal carrying weapons and attempt of intended murder.

Bekauri called the charges groundless.

Tsotne Gamsakhurdia doesn't plead guilty. According to his version, voiced by his attorney, in the evening of he was walking home, when unknown people attacked him and hit against the head. He regained conciseness only at home. Doctors of the republican hospital confirmed head injury and slight bruises.

He's accused of assault causing physical harm to David Bajelidze.

According to Georgia mass media, Bajelidze lives next door to Gamsakhurdia, and the accident occurred near Gamsakhurdia's house, where the quarrel began, and then Tsotne Gamsakhurdia rushed into Bajelidze's house and stabbed him in the stomach with a knife. The wounded was delivered to the hospital and urgently operated.

For the first time Tsotne Gamsakhurdia was arrested on September 3rd 2008, in Tbilisi airport, right after his return from Moscow. He was charged of espionage for Russia and organization of anti-state plot.

The ground was the tape of his talk with Konstantin Gamsakhurdia, his stepbrother, made in the course of protest actions of autumn 2007. Tsotne, that time staying in Moscow, reproached opposition for indecisiveness and lack of action. After the first arrest he was also charged of wounding Georgian water polo player Avtandil Maglakelidze in 1999, Tsotne Gamsakhurdia was released on September 18th 2008,after GEL 20 000 were paid as bail.