Communists Call For ‘Red Terror’ Murder Campaign to Exterminate America’s Middle Class

2015-05-23 02:51

A communist group advocated the death of “bourgeois” middle-class Americans as part of a “Red Terror” murder campaign, raising concerns over the possibility of politically-motivated violence this summer as communists are increasingly leading anti-police protests across America.

gt-en-articleitem-300x250

Red Guard Austin, whose members physically attacked radio host Alex Jones on Thursday, said that “Red Terror,” the communist campaign of mass killings, torture, and systematic oppression targeting the “capitalist” middle-class and political dissidents, is a “necessary function leading up to a socialist construction.”

“Red Terror is the state of revolution after the bourgeois [middle-class] dictatorship has been smashed and a dictatorship of the proletariat [working-class] has been established…” Red Guard Austin stated on the group’s official Facebook page.

Jones was repeatedly assaulted by Red Guard Austin members while live on-air during Thursday’s #BlackLivesMatter pro-life demonstration outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in Austin, Texas.

“The moment Alex Jones crosses my mind is the moment I remember how I long for Red Terror,” one Red Guard member said.

At the pro-life rally, the communists initially attempted to censor free speech of demonstrators by blocking their signs with black tarps. When that didn’t work, they attacked Jones, stole Infowars equipment, yelled Satanic chants and even littered on private property.

“I have armpit hair, I kill my children, I f*cking love Satan… I f*cking love Satan so f*ck you!” One of the female communists screamed.

The communists have also advocated war against cops.