Obama Usurps Local Police With Fake “Ban” on Militarization

2015-05-26 21:28

﻿After having drastically accelerated the militarization of local police forces by the federal government, Obama is now having second thoughts about it — or so the administration and the establishment press would have you believe based on widely reported “de-militarization” edicts issued last week. But while the decrees were framed by virtually all of the establishment media as reining in federal programs that provide military gear to law enforcement, the real agenda, as usual, is about empowering Washington, D.C. — in this case, to exert even more control over local police departments across America. Indeed,

much of the military gear can still be obtained from the feds, as long as officers are first subjected to more federal “training” programs and police departments submit to new “national policing standards” across the board. The new rules fit well with the broader agenda of nationalizing law enforcementand other key sectors.



The latest round of police-related demands from the White House was unveiled as a supposed response to militarized police in Ferguson, Missouri. After local law enforcement there was blasted by Obama and others last year for its military-style show of force in handling rioters and demonstrators bankrolled by billionaire Obama ally George Soros, the administration pledged to act. Race-mongers and leftists seized the opportunity to promote more “fundamental transformation” of America. Baltimore poured fuel on the fire. And so, according to media reports, Obama’s latest executive actions involved giving his approval for the recommendations laid out by the “President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing,” a multi-agency body that he created by decree to examine law enforcement issues.