Wealthy Installing “Safe Rooms” to Prepare for Civil Unrest?

2015-05-26 21:34

A decade ago, safe rooms would only have been of interest to A-list celebrities who wanted to protect against stalkers, but they are now becoming popular with elites who wish to guard against potential civil unrest which could cause crime rates to skyrocket in the aftermath of an economic collapse.

According to a New York Times report, the typically 8-feet-by-12-feet bulletproof rooms are an increasingly sought after means of the elite feeling “protected,” just as moats and armies protected them in centuries past.

“The world is a very scary place right now, especially for people of means; they feel cornered and threatened,” said Tom Gaffney, the president of Gaffco Ballistics, a company which installs safe rooms in New York City.



According to Gaffney, his business has more than doubled for high end systems that cost five or six figures over the past decade, with the company installing half a dozen a year, up from just one or two.

This suggests that wealthy individuals, including foreigners who are more familiar with such stringent security measures, are having safe rooms installed to protect their personal possessions, as well as their own physical safety, against potential domestic disorder that could arise out of growing wealthy inequality or a sudden economic collapse.

The NYT article also mentions how a buyer from a former Soviet republic purchased a safe room in order to protect against “chemical and nuclear attacks.”

The notion that the elite are making preparations for mass civil disorder is no conspiracy theory.

Fearing global unrest and the possibility of another major conflict, many members of the elite have been buying remote property and land in places like New Zealand, according to reports that emerged out of January’s Davos Economic Forum.