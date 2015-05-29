The Elite Have A Great Fear Of Death

26.05.2015 | 22:21

Michael Snyder

End Of The American Dream

May 26, 2015

If there is one thing that the elite of the world fear more than anything else, it is death. They spend an extraordinary amount of time and energy attempting to shield themselves from potential threats, to separate themselves from the general population and to do whatever they can to extend their lifespans. They travel with multiple bodyguards, they install “safe rooms” in their homes, they buy private islands on the other side of the world and they invest huge amounts of money into life extension technologies and research. They do all of these things in a desperate attempt to battle an enemy that they have never been able to defeat – death. And in this day and age, the elite are becoming more paranoid than ever. They know that as the gap between the wealthy and the



poor has exploded that they have become bigger targets than ever. So firms that provide private security, “safe rooms” and high tech “security bunkers” for the elite are doing a booming business these days. Many of the elite live in constant fear and absolutely crave security, and they are willing to pay big bucks to get it.

On Monday, the New York Times ran an article entitled “Still Secret and Secure, Safe Rooms Now Hide in Plain Sight” which discussed how “safe rooms” are becoming much more common among the elite living in New York City…

For centuries, the best way for the wealthy to feel protected, or at least give the impression, was from behind a moat, a gate or an army. Such options are impractical in Manhattan, even for those who can afford them, yet a number of these property owners are finding ways to feel safe even in the event of a home invasion. When an alarm or a doorman is not enough, advances in designs and materials have made it possible to enjoy the safety of Fort Knox amid the comfort of a Four Seasons suite. “The world is a very scary place right now, especially for people of means; they feel cornered and threatened,” said Tom Gaffney, the president of Gaffco Ballistics, which has installed a number of safe rooms around New York City. “When you have so much to lose, and you can afford to, you put a premium on your safety.”

Most Americans tend to view the elite as people that have it all together. But that is not really the case. Most of them spend much of their time living in fear. Sometimes the threats are real, and sometimes the threats are imagined.

And as anger toward “the one percent” has surged in recent years, so has the fear of the ultra-wealthy. In fact, many of them have gone so far as to purchase “survival properties” and “bug out locations” on the other side of the planet. If you do not believe this, just consider what the president of the Institute of New Economic Thinking, Robert Johnson, told a packed audience in Davos, Switzerland…

With growing inequality and the civil unrest from Ferguson and the Occupy protests fresh in people’s mind, the world’s super rich are already preparing for the consequences. At a packed session in Davos, former hedge fund director Robert Johnson revealed that worried hedge fund managers were already planning their escapes. “I know hedge fund managers all over the world who are buying airstrips and farms in places like New Zealand because they think they need a getaway,” he said.

But even if the elite are able to shield themselves from the rest of us for their entire lives, they know that eventually the aging process is going to catch up with them and they are going to die. Despite all of their wealth and influence, death is something that they cannot escape.

That is why the elite have always been obsessed with the latest medical technologies. Anything that can extend their time in this world is greatly desired by them.

And now, thanks to the massive technological explosion that we have seen in recent years, many of them hope that new radical life extension technologies will enable them to live far longer than humans have been able to live before. The elite are pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into these kinds of technologies, and many of them seem quite promising. The following is an excerpt from an article about these new technologies that appeared in the Week…